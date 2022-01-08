Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,316 Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RADA opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.96. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

