Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,316 Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RADA opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.96. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.
RADA Electronic Industries Profile
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
