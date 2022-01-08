Vanda Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 4,024 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,070% compared to the typical daily volume of 344 call options.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.44. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

