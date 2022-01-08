Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $14,299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,419. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

