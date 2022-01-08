Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Increased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

