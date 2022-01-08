Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $68.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $70.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.11.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

