Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 100,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 885,328 shares.The stock last traded at $77.65 and had previously closed at $78.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VPL. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 468,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

