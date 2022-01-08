Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.08. 69,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,991. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.76.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

