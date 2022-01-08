Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,161,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 852,761 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,548,000 after purchasing an additional 771,178 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 465,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $254.04 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.42.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

