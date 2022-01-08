Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 30.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 124,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $114.02 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $115.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.30.

