Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,835,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,108,000 after buying an additional 200,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after buying an additional 313,651 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,619,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,606,000 after buying an additional 151,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,079,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,366,000 after purchasing an additional 94,960 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $86.48 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.39 and a one year high of $92.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

