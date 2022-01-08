Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

BIV stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.55. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $92.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

