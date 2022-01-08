Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.6% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 273.9% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $91.59 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $91.52 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

