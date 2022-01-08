Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Down 47.4% in December

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the November 30th total of 214,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 79,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $83.61 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $93.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $5.397 per share. This represents a $21.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.82%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

