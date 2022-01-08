Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Stock Position Increased by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after purchasing an additional 101,336 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 268,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI opened at $83.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.27 and a 200-day moving average of $88.83. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $93.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $5.397 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $21.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.82%.

