Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,401,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,617,000 after buying an additional 594,902 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,328,000 after purchasing an additional 218,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,921,000 after purchasing an additional 218,058 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,127,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 70,480 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $68.10 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $71.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

