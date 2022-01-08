Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,863 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 51,782 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $151.74 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $118.13 and a 1 year high of $153.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.