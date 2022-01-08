Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.42

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.42 and last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 1200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

