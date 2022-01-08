Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $646,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $111.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

