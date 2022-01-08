Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.22. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

