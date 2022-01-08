Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Lifted by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 139,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,393,000 after purchasing an additional 73,490 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $220.93 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.56 and a 200-day moving average of $224.86.

