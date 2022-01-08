Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,693 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $237.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

