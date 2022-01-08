Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

PCVX stock opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.56. Vaxcyte has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $107,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,450 shares of company stock worth $1,317,646. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,051,000 after acquiring an additional 178,028 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 18.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 160,096 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after acquiring an additional 111,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

