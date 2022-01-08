Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Rating Increased to Outperform at SVB Leerink

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was upgraded by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $282.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.47.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $231.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.80. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $231.09 and a one year high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 87.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total transaction of $671,007.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,152 shares of company stock valued at $10,164,506. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,098 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 164,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,193,000 after purchasing an additional 104,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

