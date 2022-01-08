Velo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.26 Million (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Velo coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velo has a market cap of $37.75 million and $4.26 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velo has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00057468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00077026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.09 or 0.07323882 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,725.94 or 0.99702181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00070681 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Velo is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

