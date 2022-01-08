Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.32. Verizon Communications reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $54.24. 26,509,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,277,777. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $227.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,085,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,344 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,458,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

