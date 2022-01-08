Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $227.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

