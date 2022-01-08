Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,801 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $53,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $382,833,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,407,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,320,077,000 after buying an additional 2,580,563 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

