Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $221.85 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $242.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.