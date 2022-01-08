Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives $66.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERV. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VERV opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53. Verve Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Andrew D. Ashe bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 57,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,206,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,563 shares of company stock worth $3,128,634.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $149,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.