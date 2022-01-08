Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Down 6.3% After Insider Selling

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $29.99 and last traded at $30.15. 22,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 561,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

Specifically, Director Burt A. Adelman bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $147,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $74,613.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,128,634.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VERV shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,594,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,551,000 after acquiring an additional 628,747 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $207,851,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,676,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 78.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,390,000 after purchasing an additional 414,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

