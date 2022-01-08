Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,502 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,043,000 after acquiring an additional 160,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,608,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,891,000 after acquiring an additional 230,392 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,471,000 after acquiring an additional 302,856 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,103,000 after acquiring an additional 218,481 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1,474.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 817,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,974,000 after acquiring an additional 765,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WAFD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of WAFD opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.33%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

