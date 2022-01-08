Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 41,060 Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BTRS were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,867,000 after buying an additional 4,322,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after buying an additional 2,543,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 2,626.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,731,000 after buying an additional 1,048,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth $11,380,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth $9,032,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on BTRS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

In related news, Director Juli Spottiswood acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 34,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $19.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.23.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. On average, analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

