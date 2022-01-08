Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,182 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $41.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.59. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,253,000 over the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

