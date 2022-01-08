Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $3.10 Million Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 140.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

TPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,260.10 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $756.85 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,270.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,338.40.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

