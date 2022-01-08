Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 102,064 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 59.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,064 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 1.1% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Pinterest by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 28,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,034,964.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $146,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 526,652 shares of company stock worth $25,963,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

