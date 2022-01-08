Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,070 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 54.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $770,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,150 over the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $48.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average is $43.04.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

