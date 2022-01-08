View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “View Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based smart window company. It uses artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun and increase access to natural light. View Inc., formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II, is based in MILPITAS, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VIEW. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of View from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

VIEW stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. View has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $13.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in View by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in View by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 73,316 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in View during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in View by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 132,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in View during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

