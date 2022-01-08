Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $26.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Vinci has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $29.18.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th.
About Vinci
VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.
