Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $26.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Vinci has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of research analysts have commented on VCISY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vinci has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

