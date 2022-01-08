Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.77

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 144100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 58,422 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

