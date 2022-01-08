VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Up 31.5% in December

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 89,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group raised VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VirTra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VirTra during the second quarter worth $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VirTra during the third quarter worth $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VirTra during the second quarter worth $101,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in VirTra during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in VirTra during the third quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VTSI opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.93. VirTra has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. VirTra had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

