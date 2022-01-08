Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $642.92 Million

Brokerages forecast that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will post sales of $642.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $634.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $654.00 million. Visteon reported sales of $787.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

NASDAQ VC traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 116.21 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.15. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $91.61 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

