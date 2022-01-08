VNX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $43,574.00 (VNXLU)

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One VNX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VNX has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. VNX has a total market cap of $777,072.53 and approximately $43,574.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00062171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005955 BTC.

VNX is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNX using one of the exchanges listed above.

