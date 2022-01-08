Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Bought by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,783 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $32,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,281,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,217,000 after acquiring an additional 349,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,336,000 after purchasing an additional 185,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,932,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,197,000 after purchasing an additional 562,465 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,179,000 after buying an additional 1,672,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,148,000 after buying an additional 97,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

