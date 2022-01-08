Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Down 62.4% in December

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the November 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 314.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 246,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 90,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IHD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. 332,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,446. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

