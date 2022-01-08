Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.92 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $7.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,267,000 after buying an additional 742,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,315,000 after buying an additional 2,529,604 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,810,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,291,000 after buying an additional 83,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Voya Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,864,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,842,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,758,000 after purchasing an additional 73,002 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.