Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.38.

VOYA opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $72.60.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

In related news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 24.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 14.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

