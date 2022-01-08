VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 507.14% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 934,100 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,575,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 653,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 165,372 shares during the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.