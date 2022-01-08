Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Amundi acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $168,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $130,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,930 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,061,000 after purchasing an additional 944,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $38,850,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.44 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

