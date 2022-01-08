Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 77,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,698,692. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

