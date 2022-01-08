Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €178.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($202.27) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($238.64) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €183.64 ($208.68).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €104.20 ($118.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €136.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €138.84. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($282.95).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

